India seeks Norwegian support for key initiatives: Prez

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) India seeks Norwegian partnerships to support its key initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Clean India' among others, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday. Welcoming the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who had called on him, Kovind said India and Norway shared warm and friendly relations and were "natural partners". "As two vibrant democracies, with deep respect for the rule of law, cultural diversity and human rights, we are natural partners," he said. The president said India-Norway bilateral trade had been growing but there was potential for expansion especially in energy, information technology and health sectors. "Norwegian capability in shipping, port management, fishing, defence and energy is globally known," Kovind said. "India seeks Norwegian partnerships in these areas to support its own programmes such as Make in India, Smart Cities, Clean India, Start-up India and the Sagarmala project," he added. PTI AKV RHL