India seeks UK help in extradition of Mallya, Lalit Modi

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) India today sought the help of United Kingdom forearly extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya and former IPL honcho Lalit Modi andin locating diamantaire Nirav Modiduring the third Indo-UK home affairs dialogue here, officials said.

New Delhi also asked London not to allow the British territory to be used for anti-India activities by Kashmiri and Khalistani separatists.

"Detailed exchange of views took place between the two sides on Indian fugitives and economic offenders residing in the UK. The Indian delegation impressed upon the UK authorities the need to expedite the process of extradition," a statement issued by the Home Ministry after the two-hour meeting said.

While the Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the UK team was headed by UK Second Permanent Secretar Patsy Wilkinson.

The Indian side communicated its concerns on the recent activities of certain extremists and radical elements in the UK. Britain was urged to maintain vigil over the activities of such elements and take appropriate action including timely sharing of intelligence, the statement said.

"We have sought the help of the authorities in the UK in extradition of our wanted persons. The process is on and everyone knows because of our proactive action, Mallya had to go to a court in the UK," an official privy to meeting said.

Issues related to Mallya, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi figured in the meeting, official said.

India also sought the UKs assistance in extradition of alleged cricket bookie Sanjiv Kapur andlegal help in prosecution of 16 other alleged criminals.

Mallya, facing CBI and ED investigations, is accused of defrauding Indian banks of Rs 9,000 crore.

He left India on March 2, 2016, and was arrested by Scotland Yard next year on an extradition warrant. Out on bail, Mallya is fighting the extradition case in a UK court.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who left India early this year, are wanted by authorities for allegedly duping Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,000 crore.

Lalit Modi left Indiaafter being charged with money laundering.

The dialogue covered a wide range of issues, including cyber security, women safety, organised crime and terror financing, and a need to put in place a mechanism for timely exchange of information and intelligence inputs on such issues.

"An important topic taken up for discussion related to streamlining the process of various categories of visas for Indian students and highly skilled professionals and other categories. It was agreed that there will be further interactions on the issues. It was agreed to maintain the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two countries," the statement said.

Matters related to the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty and strengthening of intelligence-sharing mechanism were also taken up, another official said.

The India-UK home affairs dialogue was set up during British Prime Minister Theresa Mays visit to India in November 2016.