India sees 16 per cent jump in foreign tourist arrivals for medical treatments: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) There has been a 16 per cent growth in foreign tourist arrivals for medical treatments in 2017, the ministry of tourism informed Parliament Monday.Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Tourism Minister KJ Alphons said foreign tourist arrivals in India on medical visa during 2016 and 2017 were estimated at 4,27,014 and 4,95,056 respectively, registering a positive growth of 15.9 per cent."Medical tourism holds immense potential for India. The Indian systems of medicines, viz Ayurveda, Yoga, Panchakarma, Rejuvenation Therapy, etc, are among the most ancient systems of medical treatment in the world. India can provide medical and health care of international standards at low costs," Alphons said.He added, "India excels in the state of the art medical facilities, reputed health care professionals, quality nursing facilities and traditional healthcare therapies."Asserting that the government is taking various steps for promoting medical tourism, Alphons said that India conducted road shows, 'Know India' seminars and also made a film which was aired in the Middle East and north African markets.The government had earlier said that the value of medical tourism in India is likely to reach a whopping USD 9 billion by 2020 as compared to USD 3 billion in 2015. PTI ASG SOMSOM