India sets up pavilion at London Book Fair with focus on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniv

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) India has set up a pavilion at the London Book Fair with a special focus on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, an official statement said Wednesday.Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and Sadhana Rout, Director General, Publications Division, inaugurated the India Pavilion at the fair on Tuesday.The fair, being held at the London Olympia, was inaugurated on March 12 and would continue till March 14.The India Pavilion lays special focus on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the statement said.It displays a digital version of the collected works of Mahatma Gandhi, apart from various other titles on the culture, history and the folklore of India.An interactive digital media experience on the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi, the Statue of Unity and other major achievements of India is also available at the pavilion, the statement added. PTI ASK IJT