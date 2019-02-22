India should boycott match with Pak: Giriraj

Nawada (Bihar), Feb 22 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said India should boycott its June 16 cricket World Cup clash against Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.The BJP hardliner also lauded Union minister Nitin Gadkari's remarks that India has decided to "stop" the flow of its share of river water to Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty."What Nitin Gadkari has said should also be seen in the backdrop of the anger that is simmering in the country. It would be perfectly appropriate if flow of water from threerivers to Pakistan is stopped," Singh, the Minister of State (Independent charge) for MSME, said.He said the decision was in sync with the prevailing sentiment of outrage. "There should be no cricket matches with Pakistan till it continues with abetting terror. In fact, there should be no sporting, cultural or economic ties with the nation. "Do families dine at each other's place while not on good terms?," Singh said at a function in his Lok Sabha constituency here.There has been a call to boycott the June 16 World Cup face-off against Pakistan at the Old Trafford in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, which killed more than 40 CRPF personnel. In a similar expression of outrage, many Bollywood filmmakers have decided not to release their upcoming flicks in the neighbouring country and boycott Pakistani actors andmusicians who have secured a foothold in the Hindi film industry. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket Friday decided against taking any stand on the World Cup clash against Pakistan but said it would individually urge ICC members to "sever ties with any nation that is a terrorist hub". PTI CORR NACSNS DPB