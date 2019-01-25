India should learn about creating jobs from China : Rahul

Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said India should learn from the experience of China in creating job opportunities despite adopting large-scale automation and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India programme."Modi ji talks about Make in India, what is the actual result? 24 hours and 15,000 jobs every day in China. But during the same 24 hours, India creates just 450 jobs. This is Government of India's data placed in Lok Sabha," Gandhi said at an interaction with intellectuals here.However, he added, India is the only country capable of taking up the challenge posed by China.Gandhi said production in the present times is completely dominated and captured by the Chinese and India has to accept that China is extremely competitive and is ahead of everyone in the arena of production.India as well as European countries are facing problems as they are not addressing the issue of automation as is being done by China, he said adding that automation does not actually restrict creation of job opportunities."While China is creating 15,000 new jobs every 24 hours despite full automation, why is it a problem in Europe and India?" Gandhi asked.Referring to an interaction with some Chinese officials, the Congress chief said, "When I had gone to Kailash (Mansarovar), I met a couple of their (Chinese) ministers. They said job creation is not a problem there at all.""Infact, they said we have plenty of jobs, we have too many jobs. So the real issue is if you are producing ... In technological stream you do not have problems. You have problems if you are producing low-value added products," he said.Gandhi had visited Kailash Mansarovar in September 2018. PTI AAM SKN KK ABHABH