India slams Turkey for its 'unilateral military offensive' in northeast Syria

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) India on Thursday said it was "deeply concerned" over the "unilateral military offensive" by Turkey in northeastern Syria and asserted that the action can undermine stability in the region as well as the fight against terrorism. On Wednesday, Turkish jets and artillery targeted Kurdish-controlled areas in Syria, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes.Reacting to the development, Ministry of External Affairs said: "We are deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in northeast Syria."Turkey's actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism, it said.The action also has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress, the MEA said in a statement."We call upon Turkey to exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We urge the peaceful settlement of all issues through dialogue and discussion," the MEA said. PTI ASK ZMN