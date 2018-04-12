India Sotheby to expand in Sri Lanka property mkt

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) India Sothebys International Realty, which is into advisory services for luxury properties, has signed an exclusive master franchisee to expand Sothebys brand in Sri Lanka.

The company, an exclusive master franchisee of US-based Sothebys International Realty, will do business as Sri Lanka Sothebys International Realty.

The Sri Lanka business will be led by India Sothebys International Realtys CEO Amit Goyal and President Ashwin Chadha.

"Sothebys International Realty Affiliates LLChas signed a 25-year exclusive agreement with India Sothebys International Realty, to further expand the Sothebys International Realty brand in Asia with its first office presence in Sri Lanka expected in April 2018," the company said in a statement.

Philip White, President and CEO of Sothebys International Realty said that Sri Lanka is an attractive market for the brand.

Recently, India Sothebys raised USD 2 million from high net worth individual to expand its operations in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Gurgaon as it expects demand for premium housing to rise. Before that, it had entered into an equity deal with Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd (BCCL) worth USD 7 million.

Sothebys is a 270 year old world-renowned brand that is synonymous with luxury, with interests in areas like auction, diamonds, wine and real estate.

Sothebys International Realty operates a global network of over 21,000 agents across 71 countries with 900 offices with a unique online platform to support. In 2016, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of USD 95 billion.