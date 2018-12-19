India, South Korea decide to ramp up anti-terror cooperation

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) India and South Korea Wednesday resolved to deepen regional and global coordination in combating the challenge of terrorism and explored new avenues for boosting trade and investment ties.The issues were discussed during 9th India-Korea Joint Commission Meeting. The Indian delegation was headed by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj while the Korean side was led by Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.In a media statement, Swaraj reiterated India's continued support to the efforts being made by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to address the Korean nuclear issue and promote ties with North Korea through dialogue and negotiation.She hoped that the efforts will bear fruit and usher in a new era of peace and stability in the Korean peninsula. Swaraj said she also conveyed to Kang that India sees South Korea as an indispensable partner in India's 'Act East' policy and in its vision of the Indo-Pacific."We also shared the view that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a global scourge and resolved to combat it through coordinated regional and global efforts," she said.Ties between India and South Korea were upgraded to the level of special strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Seoul in 2015. "We expressed satisfaction over the growth in bilateral trade and investment over the past two years. We agreed to redouble our efforts to realise our leaders' vision of raising the quantum of our bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by the year 2030," Swaraj said."We shared the view that early conclusion of ongoing negotiations to upgrade our bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and implementation of trade facilitation measures already agreed upon will help us move towards this target," she added.The External Affairs Minister also said both sides explored new avenues of Korean investment in India's infrastructure modernisation. "We encouraged Korean companies, known for their technological feats and global outlook, to create newer opportunities by partnering in government of India's flagship initiatives such as 'Make in India', 'Skill India', 'Digital India' and 'Smart City'," she said.In the meeting, both sides also discussed potential cooperation in the energy sector. "As two large energy consumers of Asia, closer consultations between us serve our mutual interest in securing predictable energy supplies at stable prices," Swaraj said, adding the Indian side also extended an invitation to South Korea to join the International Solar Alliance. PTI MPB ZMN