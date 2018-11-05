India, South Korea sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in tourism

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Ministry of Tourism Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, South Korea to strengthen cooperation in tourism. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism K J Alphons and Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Republic of Korea Do Jong-hwan signed the MoU here, a statement from the ministry said. Officials from the ministry and their counterparts from Korea were also present during the signing ceremony, it added.The main objective of the pact is to expand bilateral cooperation, increase exchange of information and data related to tourism sector as well as encourage cooperation between the stakeholders including hotels and tour operators, the statement said.Plans are afoot to also exchange experiences in the areas of promotion, marketing destination development, management and encouraging participation in travel fairs/exhibitions in each other's country, the statement added. South Korea is one of the leading tourists generating market for India from east Asia, the ministry said, adding that in 2017, a total of 1,42,383Korean tourists visited India, while the figure during January-September was 1,8,901 (provisional).The signing of the MoU will be instrumental in increasing tourist arrivals from this source market, the ministry added. PTI ASG RHL