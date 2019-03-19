India, Sri Lanka to hold 2-wk military exercise from March 26

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The armies of India and Sri Lanka will hold a two-week military drill beginning March 26 in the island nation with an aim to deepen anti-terror cooperation, officials said Tuesday. The aim of the exercise is to build and promote close relations between armies of both the countries and to enhance operational cooperation, they said. The officials said the 'Mitra Shakti' exercise will involve tactical level operations to effectively deal with the challenge of terrorism as well as transnational crimes."The exercise will go a long way in further cementing relationship between both the nations and will act as a catalyst in bringing synergy and cooperation at grassroots levels between both the armies," the Indian Army said. PTI MPB CK