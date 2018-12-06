India strongly condemns Chabahar terror attack

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) India Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Chabahar in Iran."We express our condolences to the government and the people of Iran and the families of the victims of this attack," the Ministry of External Affairs said.It said India condemned the "despicable terror" attack.At least two people were killed and several wounded outside police headquarters in the port city of Chabahar when a suicide bomber blew up a car."We wish speedy recovery to those injured. The perpetrators behind this dastardly attack should be brought to justice expeditiously. There can be no justification for any act of terror," an MEA statement said. PTI MPB ZMN