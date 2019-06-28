India strongly condemns terror attacks in Tunisia

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) India on Friday strongly condemned the terror attacks in Tunisia and said it has always opposed terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, while urging concerted action against the menace.Double suicide attacks shook Tunisia's capital Thursday. The blasts -- one on a central avenue and another against a security base -- killed a police officer and wounded at least eight people including several civilians."India strongly condemns the recent terrorist attacks in Tunis. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the attack," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement."India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Tunisia in its fight against terrorism. India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism," it added. PTI ASK DPB