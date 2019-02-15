India summons Pak's top envoy, issues demarche asking it to take 'immediate, verifiable action'

(Eds: Updating with more details) New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) India on Friday summoned the Pakistan High Commissioner to issue a very strong demarche over the Pulwama terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and asked Islamabad to take "immediate and verifiable action" against the terror group. According to sources, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has also been called to Delhi for consultations in the wake of the horrific attack.Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistan HC to India Sohail Mahmood to his South Block office, and issued a very strong demarche over the killing of the CRPF soldiers, the sources said.Pakistan must take "immediate and verifiable action" against the JeM and that it must immediately stop any groups or individuals associated with terrorism operating from its territories, Gokhale told the envoy.The Foreign Secretary also rejected the statement made by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday.Reacting to the Pulwama attack, Pakistan had said it was "a matter of grave concern" and strongly rejected Indian media and government's allegations of its role in the strike "without" a probe. JeM has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday that left at least 40 CRPF soldiers dead and many others critically wounded.The summoning of the Pakistani envoy comes after India on Thursday slammed its neighbour over the attack and asked it to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.India also strongly reiterated its appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan. India is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard national security, the MEA said. "We are equally resolved to fight against the menace of terrorism. We demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory, and dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries," the statement said.PTI ASK PYK PYKPYK