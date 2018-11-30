India takes up with Ethiopian authorities detention of 7 Indians

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Government has taken up with Ethiopian authorities the issue of reported detention of seven Indians, working in an Indian firm, by unpaid local staff of the company in the African country, official sources said. According to reports, seven Indian workers from infrastructure financing firm IL&FS have been detained since November 25 by unpaid local staff of the company which is involved in a number of projects in Ethiopia. The sources said India has taken up the matter on priority with both the Ethiopian authorities and IL&FS management with a view to resolve it expeditiously. "We are doing our best to ensure settlement of this matter," said a source. PTI MPB RT