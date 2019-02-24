India to be 2nd-largest 5G market in 10 years : Huawei

By Prasoon Srivastava Barcelona, Feb 24 (PTI) Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei expects India to emerge as second-largest 5G market in 10 years, a senior company official said Sunday. "We know India as an important emerging market. From the long-term perspective, India's 5G market will be huge and second only to China. This can be the long-term perspective of 10 years," James Wu, president, Southern-East Asia region at Huawei Technologies told reporters here. Global telecom industry body GSM Association has projected that there will be 1.4 billion 5G connections globally by 2025, accounting for about 15 per cent of the total market. By this point, almost half of connections in the US will be 5G, 30 per cent will be 5G in China, and 5 per cent in India. India will be the second-largest market from industry perspective, Wu said. Huawei has tied up with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel for 5G trials. The Chinese telecom gear maker expressed willingness to set up 5G test lab in India as well. "If the Government of India invites us for setting 5G test lab, we will welcome it," Wu said. PTI PRS RSN SHW HRS