India to be 3rd largest market for Hitachi ACs by 2021

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning expects India to be its third largest market by 2021 on the back of expansion of its product portfolio and sales network.

The company is also aiming to double its India sales to around Rs 4,000 crore in three years.

Currently, India is its fourth largest market, behind China, North America and Japan.

"India is the fourth biggest current market for us...its growing very fast here and our ambition is to bring that to number three," the firms VP Global Sales, Marketing and Channel Development Howard Lang told PTI.

Asked by when he expects India to be its third biggest market, he said, "At the growth rate which has been presented, we would see India probably number three by 2021."

The company, a JV between US-based Johnson Controls and Hitachi, Japan, looks at India as an important market, where it is the third most selling AC brand.

"India is a big market for us and we would continue to invest here in manufacturing, sales and marketing," the companys COO Shinichi Iizuka said.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, which reported a turnover of Rs 1,971.58 crore in 2016-17, is expecting to double the figure to around Rs 4,000 crore by 2021-22.

"We have a growth target of roughly 15 per cent this year but till 2021 we target to reach double of our sales," Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Managing Director Gurmeet Singh said.

The company aims to sell 6.5-7 lakh units this season, he added.

It is also working to enhance its sales network and aims to be available at around 11,000 outlets.

"We are available at 8,500 outlets today and we aim to go to around 11,000 by the end of this year," Singh said.

Presently, tier-I cities contribute around 65 per cent of its sales, while the rest 35 per cent is from tier II and III markets.

"But going ahead, in next two years, it would be 50:50," he added.

The company has a plant in Kadi, Gujarat which has an installed manufacturing capacity of 600,000 room ACs per annum. PTI KRH ABM