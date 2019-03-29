India to be guest country at Paris Book Fair next year

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) India has been designated as the Guest of Honour at Paris Livre (Paris Book Fair) in 2020, the National Book Trust (NBT) said Friday.The nodal agency, under the Ministry of HRD, said India being the guest country was declared in a joint statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during the latter's visit here in March, 2018. "The joint statement also mentions that France will be the Guest Country at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2022," the NBT stated.The announcement of India's participation was also made by Vincent Montagne, the President of French Publishers Association (SNE), the organisers of the Livre Paris, during the recently concluded Paris Book Fair 2019 (March 15-18).NBT Director Rita Chowdhury and Editor & Project In-charge and Kumar Vikram were joined by Naman Upadhyay, the Press and Culture Attach at the Embassy of India to France, on the occasion.A copy of "Gandhi: The Writer" authored by Bhabhani Bhattacharya was also presented to the Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Ambassador of India to France. PTI MAH TIRTIR