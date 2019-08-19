India to help in capacity-building of Maldivian civil servants

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) About 90 civil services officers of Maldives will undergo a capacity-building training in India in three phases this year as part of an agreement between the two countries, the government said here on Monday.The initiative is part of a Memorandum of Understanding between India and Maldives on Training and Capacity Building Programme for Civil Servants of the archipelago nation which was operationalised on Monday after a meeting between the two sides in Male, it said in a statement.The MoU was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Maldives in June this year, it said.As part of the MoU, India will help in capacity building training for 1,000 Civil Servants of Maldives at the National Centre for Good Governance here over the next five years, it said.The MoU was operationalised following discussions between the senior officials of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and the Maldives Civil Service Commission in a ceremony held at the Civil Services Commission of Maldives at Male, it said. An Indian delegation led by V Srinivas, Additional Secretary Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances held discussions with a Maldivian team led by Aly Shameem, the Chairman of the Civil Services Commission.The Indian delegation also called on Maldives Vice-President Faisal Naseem who expressed happiness on early implementation of the MoU, the statement said.Srinivas informed the vice president about the success of India in end-to-end service delivery and improvements in citizen services following adoption of e-governance and digitisation projects. He further said that the Maldivian Civil Servants would be undertaking exposure visits to the Unique Identification Authority of India, Passport Sewa Kendra and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.Following delegation level talks, a consensus was reached between the two sides on the dates and participation levels for the first 10 training programmes from September, 2019 to December, 2020 for 300 Maldivian civil servants, officials part of deliberations said."The first 3 training programs under the MoU would be held in 2019 (a) September 16-28, 2019 and November 18-30, 2019 for 60 officers of the middle management level (b) December 2-14, 2019 for 30 officers of top management level," it said. PTI ABS ABS TIRTIR