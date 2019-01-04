India to hold a two-day conclave with Arab League on January 31

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) India will host a two-day conclave beginning January 31 with the Arab League, an influential bloc of countries in West Asia which is a strategically key region for India's energy security.Official sources said officials of India and Arab League will meet on January 31 which will be followed by a ministerial meeting on February 1.The broad aim of the conclave will be to explore ways to further deepen ties between India and countries of the Gulf region which is home to around 7 million Indians.India's trade with most of the Arab countries has seen significant expansion in the last few years. The Gulf region accounts for over 60 per cent of India's oil and gas requirement.India has been focusing on improving ties with the Gulf region, particularly with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran.The first ministerial meeting between India and the Arab League had taken place in January 2016 in Manama.In the upcoming conclave, India and Arab League are expected to deliberate on a whole gamut of bilateral issues including trade and investment and energy among others.The issue of anti-terror cooperation may also figure in the talks, the sources said. The Arab League comprises Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Yemen, Jordan, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Morocco, Tunisia, Kuwait, Algeria, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Mauritania, Somalia, Palestine, Djibouti and Comoros. PTI MPB ZMN