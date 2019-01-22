India to host 5th Young Chef Olympiad in Jan

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) India will host the fifth international Young Chef Olympiad, a culinary competition for student chefs from 50 countries, a senior organising committee official said Tuesday.The five-day competition, to be held across Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Kolkata from Januray 28 to February 2, will see participation from some of the top international culinary and hospitality institutions."The event will see participation from student chefs from 50 countries, including France, UK, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, Malaysia and Singapore among others," Chairman of Young Chef Olympiad 2019 Committee and Founder & Chief Mentor of IIHM Suborno Bose told reporters here.The event is being organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) in partnership with the International Hospitality Council (IHC) London, he added."Our aim is to have over 100 countries participating in Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) by 2022 and going by the growth that we have seen in just half a decade, I am sure we will be able to achieve this goal," Bose said.Launched in 2015, YCO aims to create an international platform to showcase young professional culinary talent from around the world, he added. PTI AKT AKT RUJBAL