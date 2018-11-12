India to operate four direct flights every week to Stockholm from next year

By Rajesh Rai Stockholm, Nov 12 (PTI) Air India plans to operate four direct flights every week between New Delhi and the Swedish capital from next year, a senior official of the national carrier said Monday. Air India presently operates three direct flights to Stockholm every week. "We are operating presently only thrice weekly to India ... and in the forthcoming year we intend to make this thrice weekly into the fourth flight. This will hopefully happen by the summer schedule because the response has been tremendous," said Sangeeta Sanyal, country manager Sweden, Air India at the india Sweden Business Day event organised by India Unlimited. Sanyal also expressed hope that by 2020 Air India would be having daily flights to Stockholm.Last year, she added, was very successful with over 75 per cent of occupancy in the flights operated by Air India.Air India launched direct flights to Stockholm in August last year, making the Swedish capital its tenth such destination in Europe.It offers thrice a week service from Delhi to Stockholm with flights every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. PTI RR MRMR