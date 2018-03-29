India to reap benefits of reforms in next two years: Kant

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) India will reap benefits of the structural and institutional reforms in the next couple of years and the clearance for amendments to the new Medical Council Bill will create a large number of jobs, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said today.

The government has taken huge amount of structural reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Kant said at the India Economic Conclave hosted by Times Network here today.

"We have pushed for a lot of institutional reforms like yesterday the Cabinet passed a new Medical Council Bill. I believe this is going to create a large number of jobs in education and health," he said.

The results of these institutional and structural reforms will be seen in the next couple of years, he said, adding that the government has an agenda for a big push for this kind of changes in the economy.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday approved amendments to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, including removing of the contentious provision of bridge course, which would have allowed practitioners of alternative medicines to pursue allopathy.

It also approved that the final MBBS examination will be held as a common exam throughout the country and will serve as an exit test to be called the National Exit Test (NEXT).

Thus, students would not have to appear in a separate exam after MBBS to get licence to practise and NEXT would serve as the screening test for doctors with foreign medical qualifications in order to practice in India.

India has opened up its economy in a big way and it today attracts the highest foreign direct investment, Kant said.