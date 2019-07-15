India Today TV's Shuja ul Haq elected as KPC president

Srinagar, July 15 (PTI) Shuja ul Haq of India Today TV was Monday elected as the first president of Kashmir Press Club (KPC). Haq prevailed over his nearest rival Haroon Rashid Shah, an editor of a local Urdu daily, by a solitary vote in the first ever election held for the KPC which was established early last year. Haq got 92 of the 231 votes while Shah polled 91 votes. The other candidate Zulfikar Majid got 46 votes. Mohammad Moazzam was elected vice president, Ishfaq Tantray as general secretary and Farooq Khan as treasurer of the club. Two journalist associations -- Kashmir Union of Working Journalists and Kashmir Journalist Corps -- had dissociated from the election process on various grounds including granting primary membership, which carries voting rights, to many undeserving people. PTI MIJ RCJ