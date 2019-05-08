India, Turkey vow to step up trade ties

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) India and Turkey on Wednesday resolved to step up their economic ties with an aim to reach USD 10 billion bilateral trade by 2020.Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, who is on a three-day India visit from Tuesday, held a meeting with Gitesh A Sarma, Secretary (West), under the institutional mechanism of Foreign Office Consultations. Onal's visit is part of the regular exchange between the two countries. The deputy foreign minister had earlier visited India as part of the delegation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May 2017. Onal and Sarma held cordial discussions on various aspects of bilateral ties, including examining opportunities for enhancing trade and investment relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.Currently, the bilateral trade stands at around USD 8.6 billion with a target to reach USD 10 billion by 2020.Other aspects such as enhanced cultural interaction, tourism, people-to-people contacts were also discussed, the MEA said.The two sides reviewed current situation in their respective regions and also exchanged views on several multilateral issues, it said. PTI ASK KJ