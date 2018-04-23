India, UAE to engage on skill harmonisation

New Delhi, April 23 (PTI) India and the UAE have agreed to work together for harmonisation of skills that aims to match India?s programmes for upskilling workers with the requirements of job market in the Gulf nation, a top official said today.

Addressing a conference in Dubai, KP Krishnan, Secretary in the ministry of skill development, expressed India?s commitment to engage with the UAE on harmonisation of skills.

This will help meet the skill demands of the UAEs employers and ensure that Indian workers are paid adequate skill-premium.

?As the UAE moves towards a knowledge economy, the demand for skilled labour is going to increase, and we see India as one of the key suppliers for high skilled workers in the future," Omar Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation was quoted as saying in a statement.

Panel discussions on skilled labour supply and demand and skill harmonisation between India and UAE were held during the conference.

The two governments announced a partnership to strengthen the certification and joint recognition of skills, the statement said.