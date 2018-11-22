India urges Pak to build corridor to Katarpur Sahib

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) India Thursday urged the Pakistan government to build a corridor to Katarpur Sahib to facilitate easy movement of Indian pilgrims to the shrine -- the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev.Kartarpur Sahib is situated in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province and there have been demands to build a corridor linking it with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has approached Pakistan government to recognise the sentiments of the Sikh community and build the corridor, in keeping with the resolution adopted by the Cabinet Thursday to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev next year."... We have approached and urged the Pakistan government to recognise the sentiments of Sikh community and build a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory to facilitate easy and smooth visits of pilgrims from India to Kartarpur Sahib throughout the year," he said.The MEA spokesperson was responding to a question on the issue.The shrine is visible from the Indian side of the border. India has raised the issue with Pakistan several times.Kumar said the government has already decided to build the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to the international border with all modern amenities on India's side. PTI MPB ZMN