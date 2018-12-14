'India wants equitable, balanced outcome of fisheries subsidy negotiations'

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) India wants an equitable and balanced outcomein the negotiations of fisheries subsidy as the country provides support to its fishermen who depend on the sector for sustenance, an official said Friday. India stated this during the meeting of heads of WTO member delegations in Geneva. Some members wants to intensify negotiations on fisheries subsidies so that an agreement can be agreed upon by end of 2019. "India stated that it wanted an equitable and balanced outcome. As a developing country, it provides minimal subsidies to fisherfolk who depend on the sector for sustenance. A WTO agreement should consider needs such as these," a geneva based official said. Rich nations want significant reduction in subsidy on fisheries. In the ministerial decision on fisheries subsidies taken at the ministerial conference in Buenos Aires in December 2017, members agreed to continue to engage constructively in fisheries subsidies negotiations, with a view to adopting an agreement by the next Ministerial Conference in 2019. PTI RR MKJ