India welcomes resolution of political crisis in Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) India Sunday welcomed resolution of the political crisis in Sri Lanka and exuded confidence that relations between the two countries will continue to move on in an upward trajectory. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the resolution of the political issues was a reflection of the maturity demonstrated by all political forces. United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the prime minister of Sri Lanka on Sunday, ending a 51-day power tussle in the island nation that had crippled the government. "As a close neighbour and true friend, India welcomes the resolution of the political situation in Sri Lanka. This is a reflection of the maturity demonstrated by all political forces, and also of the resilience of Sri Lankan democracy and its institutions," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. He said India remains committed to taking forward its people oriented development projects in Sri Lanka. "We are confident that India-Sri Lanka relations will continue to move on an upward trajectory," he said. Wickremesinghe, 69, was administered the oath of office by President Maithripala Sirisena, who had sacked him on October 26 in a controversial move which plunged the island nation into an unprecedented constitutional crisis. The UNP leader had refused to step down asserting that his sacking was illegal. His re-appointment comes a day after former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was installed as Prime Minister by President Sirisena, resigned Saturday, after two crucial Supreme Court decisions made his efforts to cling to premiership untenable.