India welcomes UAE's decision to confer Order of Zayed on PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) India Thursday welcomed the UAE's announcement to confer its highest civilian award -- the Order of Zayed -- on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it is a recognition of his leadership to develop strategic ties between the two countries.External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India "greatly" appreciated this honour bestowed on Modi."This singular honour is in recognition of the efforts of the government under the Prime Minister's leadership to develop the strategic partnership between India and the UAE," Kumar said."We greatly appreciate this honour bestowed upon the PM by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed and the Government of the UAE," he said.Kumar said the UAE is home to the largest number of Indian citizens outside India, and is New Delhi's partner in diverse pillars of cooperation, including investment, energy, defence and security.A diplomatic source indicated that Modi is likely to pay a short visit to the UAE to receive the award. However, there was no clarity on the issue from the MEA."I am extremely happy to welcome the announcement of Order of Zayed for a great son of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi by His Highness Mohamed Bin Zayed," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted. PTI MPB ZMN