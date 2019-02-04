'India well-tuned, geared up to take steps for cybersecurity'

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) India is well-tuned and geared up for taking the next step to secure its cyberspace, a senior executive of Israel-based cybersecurity solution provider Check Point Software Technologies said Monday. Cyberattacks and data fraud or theft were listed in the top-5 of the World Economic Forum's 14th edition of 'Global Risks Report 2019'. "India is amongst the fastest-growing regions for the Check Point Software Technologies and our investments will continue as we do on a yearly basis. "...India is certainly well-tuned and geared to take the next step of securing its cyberspace," Check Point Software Technologies India & SAARC Managing Director Bhaskar Bakthavatsalu told PTI. Bakthavatsalu further said the adoption of cyber security solutions is increasing rightly in India. India has faced cyberattacks from hackers based in Pakistan. He added that the company has a large security workforce in India in sales, pre-sales and support. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, headquartered in Tel Aviv (Israel), is a provider of cybersecurity solutions globally. According to a company statement, it has recently introduced Maestro, the industry's first truly hyperscale network security solution that enables businesses of any size to enjoy the power of flexible cloud-level security platforms. This enables organisations to secure the largest, most resource-hungry environments, including hyperscale data centers, telcos and mobile networks, the company added. It further said by adopting hyperscale security, companies can scale up their existing gateways of any size on-demand. PTI BKS HRS