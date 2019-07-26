India will become self-reliant in defence production in next 5 years: DRDO chief

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Satheesh Reddy asserted on Friday that India will become completely self-reliant in defence manufacturing in the next five years and will not need critical technologies from outside. He said India is self-reliant in a number of areas such as radars, electronic warfare system, torpedoes and communications systems. "We have our own aircraft carrier today and we can develop our own tanks today. The LCA (Light Combat Aircraft Tejas) from where evolution into various other projects like Mark 2 RV stealth aircraft (started)...these are the areas we are moving in and I am sure in most areas in the coming five years, we will be completely self-reliant where we are not looking for any technology or system from outside," Reddy said. The DRDO Director General was delivering a lecture at an event organised by the Aeronautical Society of India. PTI PR SMN