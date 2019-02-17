India will give befitting reply to perpetrators of Pulwama terror attack

Dholpur, Feb 17 (PTI) Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Sunday India will give a befitting reply to the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack."Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already said that Army will decide how, when, where and who will punish the killers and their promoters. "The Centre has given free hand to the Army for necessary action. Perpetrators of the cowardly act will get a befitting reply that they will never even think of such acts," Shekhawat said. The Union minister had Saturday attended the funeral procession of CRPF jawan Bhagirath Singh, who was among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack, at Jaitpur in the district. He said that the entire nation is emotional and proud of the slain soldiers. "Irrigation facility will be provided to the jawan's family. The entire nation and the central government is standing with the families of the martyrs," he said. PTI CORR AG DPB