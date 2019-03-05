India will have 'all options' available in case there is another terror strike: Officials

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) India will have "all options" available in case there is another terror strike, official sources asserted on Tuesday while maintaining that the government will insist on concrete steps taken by Pakistan in dismantling terror infrastructure.Sources also said that India has shared with the US the evidence of use of F16 jet by Pakistan during retaliatory aerial combat and was confident that the US is investigating the matter. Since Balakot strike, India is trying to build maximum pressure on Pakistan on the issue of terrorism, sources said. Sources had said on Monday the Indian Air Force has kept all its bases in Western sector on maximum alert after India carried out a strike on the biggest terrorist training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.Pakistan had attempted to retaliate by unsuccessfully targeting a number of military installations in Kashmir on February 27. India's air strike, which the government had termed a "non-military" action, followed a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Kashmir, in which 40 personnel were killed. PTI MPB PYK BJBJ