India will keep exposing those sheltering and exporting terror: PM

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) In a clear message to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will continue to expose those supporting, sheltering and exporting terrorism, asserting there is no ambiguity in its approach in dealing with the challenge.In his address to the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, the prime minister said India has a clear and firm policy of going after those spreading fear and resorting to violence."India will keep on fighting decisively against those spreading terrorism. Any incident of terrorism in any part of the world is a war against humanity," he said. "That is why India is making efforts to expose those supporting, sheltering and exporting terrorism in an effort to strengthen global efforts to deal with the menace," he said without naming any country.The government under Modi's leadership has been adopting a policy of hot pursuit in dealing with cross-border terrorism. In September 2016, Indian Army carried out "surgical strikes" targeting terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. After the Pulwama terror attack, Indian Air Force bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, reflecting a doctrinal change in its approach to deal with terrorism emanating from the neighbouring country.Calling for concerted global efforts in containing terrorism, Modi, in presence of a large number of foreign diplomats, said India will keep playing its role for world peace and that it cannot be a mute spectator to global challenges.Modi also referred to terror attacks in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and said India's fight against terrorism is aimed at ensuring peace and development in the region."Some people have not only tried to wreck India through terrorism but also targeted our neighbours like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. In our fight against terrorism, we are also trying to play our role in ensuring peace and development in the entire region," he said.The prime minister also complimented the armed forces for effectively dealing with security challenges facing the nation."We have a clear and firm policy of demolishing those spreading fear and resorting to violence. We do not have any ambiguity in our approach to take on the challenge," the prime minister said.He said, "In the time of crisis, scores of people in uniform sacrificed their lives for a better tomorrow. I salute them." Modi also greeted people of Afghanistan on the eve of its Independence Day."Four days later, our neighbour Afghanistan will celebrate its Independence and it will be its 100th anniversary of freedom. I am greeting Afghanistan on this occasion," he said. PTI MPB RT