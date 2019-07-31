India will once again become 'vishwa guru': Bhagwat

Simdega (J'khand), Jul 31 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday asserted that India will once again become "vishwa guru" (world leader).He was in the district to visit the Ramrekha dham. The RSS leader offered prayers at the famous dham. He said he had heard about the holy place and was lucky to visit the same. He also addressed the office-bearers and members of Dham Vikas Samiti, Hindu Dharma Raksha Samiti andVishwa Hindu Parishad."Bharat ek din phir vishwa guru banega (India once again will become leader of the world)," Bhagwat said.Bhagwat visited Ramrekha dham after being invited byMahant Umakant ji Maharaj of the dham a few months ago.The Jharkhand government has taken the responsibility of developing the dham after according it the status of state-level pilgrimage centre.Legend has it that Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman had spentsome days at Ramrekha dham during their 14-year exile in the forest.Their idols are placed in a huge cave there.Thousands of pilgrims congregate in the month of Kartik (November) at the dham. PTI COR PVR SNS SRY