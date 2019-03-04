India will use all its might to protect its sovereignty: President Kovind

Coimbatore, Mar 4 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind said Monday that India will use all its might to protect the nation's sovereignty while referring to the IAF air strikes in Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. Addressing a function here, the president said India's growing stature in the comity of nations is consistent with the strength and capabilities of its armed forces. "India remains firmly committed to peace, but in case the need arises, we will use all our might to protect the nation's sovereignty. I am confident that our valiant men and women in uniform will rise to the occasion," Kovind said. He said the country's armed forces, exemplified by the air warriors, "reflect our firm resolve to defend our nation". "Their valour and professionalism was on display very recently, as the Indian Air Force carried out pre-emptive strikes on a known terrorist camp," the president said. The Indian Air Force had on February 26 carried out strikes on terror camps of proscribed organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan. Kovind said keeping pace with the demands of contemporary advancements, the air force continues to modernise in a rapid manner and is in the process of a very comprehensive modernisation plan. Besides safeguarding the sovereign skies of our nation, the IAF has also been at the forefront of all humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, he said, adding that the resilience and tenacity displayed by the valiant air warriors is a great source of pride for the nation. Both the Air Force station at Hakimpet and the 5 Base Repair Depot at Sulur have a rich history of professional excellence and have served the nation with honour and distinction in peace and during hostilities, the president said. "The nation honours them today with a deep sense of gratitude and appreciation for their selfless devotion, professionalism and courage in the face of adversity," Kovind said. "In acknowledgement and recognition of their outstanding performance, I am pleased to award Colours to the Air Force Station, Hakimpet and the 5 Base Repair Depot," he said. PTI AKV SKL IJT NVM SS SNESNE