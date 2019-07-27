India won't succumb to any pressure, influence in matters of national security: Modi

(Eds: Updating with additional inputs) New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that India will not succumb to any pressure or influence in matters of national security, as he emphasised the importance his government gives to the armed forces. In an address at an event to mark the 20th anniversary of Kargil War, Modi also sent out a strong message to Pakistan against repeat of such misadventures, saying the Indian armed forces had defeated the neighbouring country's evil designs two decades back. He said conflicts in today's time have reached space, and the cyber world. "The Armed Forces must be modernised and it is also our priority. We will not succumb to any pressure or influence in the matters of national security. (Rashtra ki suraksha ke liye na kisike dabav mein kaam hoga, na prabhav mein aur na hi kisi abhav mein). From deep sea to the infinite universe, India will use its competency to its fullest," he said.Modi said terrorism and proxy war pose a threat to the entire world today. In a reference to Pakistan, he said those who were defeated in war, are resorting to proxy war, and supporting terrorism today, to achieve their political objectives. The need of the hour is that all those who believe in humanity, should stand in support of the armed forces and this is essential to effectively counter terrorism, he said. Recalling the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers during the Kargil war, Modi said it was a symbol of India's might and its security will remain impregnable with dedication of the armed forces."Kargil victory was symbol of India's might, determination and capability," he said, in presence of a large number of military personnel and ex-servicemen at the event here."Wars are fought not by governments but by the whole country. Kargil victory still inspires the whole country...Kargil was victory of every Indian," he added.Modi said he had also visited Kargil when the war was at its peak and it was like pilgrimage to him.He stressed on the importance of "jointness" among the three wings of the armed forces.Modi said the armed forces are being rapidly modernised, and efforts are being made to increase the participation of the private sector for "Make in India" in the defence sector. He also mentioned the establishment of India's nuclear triad through Arihant, and the testing of A-SAT - the anti-satellite test. Modi said infrastructure is being strengthened in the border areas. He spoke of steps being taken for the development of border areas, and the welfare of people living there."Development is possible only if country is secure... We will not come under any pressure when it comes to national security," he said. PTI PR MPB ZMN