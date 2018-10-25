India woos Canadian businesses with growing investment opportunities

Montreal, Oct 25 (PTI) India has extended an invitation to Canadian businesses to tap the growing investment potential in the country where the youths, which account for 65 per cent of its population, are "raring" to go with their dreams.India's Deputy High Commissioner in Canada Arun Kumar Sahu, during his address at a Canada-India Global Forum initiated by a group of industrialists and businessmen of Indian-origin on Wednesday, said that nobody could reverse the path of progress India has achieved so far.Technology transfer, particularly the Artificial Intelligence in a variety of fields including weather forecasting, flood control and efficient use of solar energy in building India's ambitious 'smart cities' figured as the key subject of the discussion at the forum."It is time NRIs and others recognised the unique strengths of India and build on them rather than worrying about small inconveniences here and there," Sahu said.He wanted the participants to be conscious of the pangs of a growing nation under democracy and remember the struggles of Canada in its 170 years and India in 71 years of independence experienced.The progress in India impacted by the reforms undertaken could never be reversed whichever government was in power."All round progress is taking place in such a way paving a fast lane for a new India, better India and bigger India," Sahu said.Though India was among the fastest growing economies in the world, it should never be compared with China, he said.There was no other country in the world other than India where almost every race is represented; every language is spoken with English as a global language for education, trade and business in all the states in the country, he said.Participants at the forum, drawn from the province of Quebec where a vast majority of people speak French, heard the deputy high commissioner making a passionate plea to tap the strengths of India in the emerging knowledge economy.China is ageing while India has 65 per cent of its 1.3 billion population under the age of 35, he said"With a smartphone in their hands, the young minds are raring to go with their dreams and that's where the opportunity lies for innovation and new discoveries," Sahu said.He was happy to note that Quebec had opened its doors to higher education and research in a big way.Already, he said, the number of Indian students coming to Canada has equalled the number of Chinese students and those from other countries.The contribution of Indian students to Canadian economy was about six billion dollars last year."It only shows the growing purchasing power in India giving a clue for the potential of greater investment and trade with India," Sahu said.Cynthia Delisle, an official from Export Quebec, listed the facilities offered by the provincial government to step up the export promotion to India in a big way.Medical technologies, education and technology for building smart cities are the related areas, she said, adding that there was considerable scope for export from Quebec.She said Canada's new trade pact with the US should open new possibilities for diversified exports from Quebec to India.Dr S D Dwivedi and Rakesh Kumar Sharma, leading founders of the Global Forum, said they were determined to give a major push to the 'Make in India' and other initiatives in a variety of fields. PTI CORR CPS AKJ CPS