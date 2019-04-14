India would not have to face terrorism had Vallabhbhai Patel been first PM: Manoj Sinha

Ghazipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Union minister Manoj Sinha Sunday said that had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been the first prime minister of the country, India would not had to face the menace of terrorism. He was addressing a programme held here in Maupara village. "Had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been the first prime minister of the country, India would not have to face the menace of terrorism. The Congress's policies pertaining to terrorism were bad earlier and are now as well," the Union communication minister (independent charge) said. "Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the entire world against terrorism, but due to the wrong policies of the Congress, the country's enemy gets help," he said. Sinha also took a jobe at BSP chief Mayawati, saying, that those who gained power using the name of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, forgot his policies after coming to power. He urged the public to be cautious of such leaders. "The BJP follows the principles of Babasaheb, and is working for the upliftment of the downtrodden and poor people," Sinha said. PTI CORR NAV AAR