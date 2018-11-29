scorecardresearch
Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 200 cr

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Indiabulls Housing Finance Thursday said it has raised Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures. "The Company has today, November 29, 2018, allotted its Eighth tranche of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 200 crore," a BSE filing said. According to the statement, the company is in the process of issuing secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating Rs 20,000 crore, on a private placement basis.The bonds will mature in three years on December 29, 2021. PTI KKS MR

