Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 23,615 cr

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Indiabulls Housing Finance Tuesday said it has raised Rs 23,615 crore through various debt instruments from 32 financial institutions.The fund raising is in line with the company's objectives of maintaining high liquidity and sustainable growth, the company said in a BSE filing."...as an aftermath of ILFS default, the liquidity issue for NBFC/HFC sector started on September 21, 2018. Since then in the last 2 months, Indiabulls Housing Finance has raised Rs 23,615 crore from 32 financial institutions in various debt instruments, securitization and sanctions," it said.Of the total Rs 23,615 crore raised, Rs 17,410 crore is in the nature of long term debt, it added.