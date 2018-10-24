scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Indiabulls Q2 net profit up 23% at Rs 75.91 cr

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Indiabulls Real Estate Wednesday reported a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 75.91 crore for the quarter ended September.Its net profit stood at Rs 61.64 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.Net sales jumped more than two-folds to Rs 1,040.41 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 470.77 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. PTI MJH MR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos