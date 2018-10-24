Indiabulls Q2 net profit up 23% at Rs 75.91 cr

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Indiabulls Real Estate Wednesday reported a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 75.91 crore for the quarter ended September.Its net profit stood at Rs 61.64 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.Net sales jumped more than two-folds to Rs 1,040.41 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 470.77 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. PTI MJH MR