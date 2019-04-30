IndiaMART App Crosses 10 Million Downloads and is Rated 4.6 Stars by Users on Google Play Store

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, April 30, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- IndiaMART app brings 10+ Mn users, which includes manufacturers, verified sellers, resellers, wholesalers and retailers looking for an easy way to widen their reach manifold. Connecting 5.98 Crore registered buyers with over 47 Lakh suppliers[1] India's largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services in fiscal 2017[2] , IndiaMART, has seen a phenomenal rise in app downloads on the Google Play Store . According to recent data, IndiaMART app has witnessed 10 million downloads until date, which is an achievement in the B2B space and makes IndiaMART as one of the top rated business apps on Google Play.The app connects buyers with relevant suppliers and allows them to do business on the go. The app has been awarded at various platforms for its features, customised solutions and user experience. It is also an attestation of IndiaMART's passion for providing the customers with significant levels of satisfaction and at the same time providing quality services through its marketplace.With a rating of 4.6 stars on Google Play store, IndiaMART's app stands as one of the top-rated apps in the ecommerce and online marketplace category. IndiaMART has acquired a 5 star rating by 67% of the users, and has around 2.9 lakh reviews.On this achievement, Mr Dinesh Agarwal, Managing Director, IndiaMART said, "At IndiaMART, we believe in building products with a customer first approach. Customer satisfaction, customer experience and delivering customer delight has been and will be our primary objective. Considering the industry trends and the business ecosystem, where mobile has become a dominant medium for accessing the internet, we are heavily invested in making our app as user-friendly as possible. In the past years, we have looked at feedback of app users and invested resources to build an unparalleled experience."IndiaMART app helps to source wide range of products and services from exporters, importers, SMEs, retailers and large business houses for all types of business requirements. It connects one with largest online marketplace of India which hosts over 47 lakh verified suppliers and 5.98 crore registered buyers[1].About IndiaMART IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services, connecting buyers with suppliers. With 60% market share of the online B2B Classified space in India in fiscal 2017[2], IndiaMART focuses on providing a platform to Small &Medium Enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises as well as individuals. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is 'to make doing business easy'. The company offers a platform and tools to 5.98 Crore registered buyers to search from over 5 Crore products and get connected with over 47 Lakh suppliers[1]. For more information, please visit: https://corporate.indiamart.com[1]As of March 31, 2018[2]Source: Market Assessment of B2B e-commerce and digital classifieds in India, dated May 29, 2018 by KPMG India Private LimitedSource: IndiaMART InterMESH Limited PWRPWR