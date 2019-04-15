Indian-American Congressman offers help to countrymen in tax filing

Los Angeles, Apr 15 (PTI) Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera has offered to help the residents of California's Sacramento County who might be having issues with filing of taxes after the introduction of new federal tax law.Bera, the US Representative for California's 7th Congressional District, has been representing the Sacramento County since 2013. He announced on his Twitter handle that his office was eager to help in whichever way it can.The new law has new deduction cap on state and local taxes, which the law caps at USD 10,000. Before 2018, taxpayers were allowed to deduct their total combined state and local taxes from their federal taxes, softening the blow of high property and income taxes in states like New Jersey and California. The impact is keenly felt by middle-class homeowners who live in towns with high property taxes.April 15 marks the Tax Day in the US."This tax season, I know many families are sitting around their kitchen tables and are trying to figure out how to make ends meet. And this year, the new federal tax law may make this even more challenging. My office is here to help you however we can," according to a statement on his website.The new federal tax law might make it more challenging for many families to figure out tax filings this year, Bera said.His office has also been educating the people about the taxpayers' rights. Everyone that disagrees with an Internal Revenue Service decision is entitled to appeal the decision before an independent board. According to Bera's office, even though the tax filing day is April 15, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) does provide a few ways in which one can apply for an extension. PTI AMS AKJ AMSAMS