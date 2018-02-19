Indian-American lawmaker forms Congressional Solar Caucus

By Lalit K Jha

Washington, Feb 19 (PTI) Indian-American lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi has formed a bipartisan Congressional Solar Caucus to advance issues relating to the renewable energy and solar technology production sectors.

Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat, co-funded the Congressional Caucus along with Republican Ralph Norman of South Carolina.

A Congressional Caucus comprises a group of members of the US Congress that meets to pursue common legislative objectives.

"The Solar Caucus will work on a bipartisan basis to find common ground to tackle issues facing solar business and communities," said Delhi-born Krishnamoorthi, a Member of the US House of Representatives from Illinoiss 8th district.

As the former president of a solar firm in the Chicago suburbs, he is the first Member of Congress to come from the solar industry.

The Caucus will raise awareness for how policymakers, business leaders and academic experts can work together to foster jobs, growth and Americas leadership in the solar industry, Krishnamoorthi said.

Norman said that the solar industry, a major leader in economic growth, is booming across the country and providing quality jobs.

"We will focus on how the industry, as a whole, can continue to create jobs, increase investments and strengthen American competitiveness," he said.

Norman joined his fathers property and construction business right after college to help it grow into one of South Carolinas most successful commercial real estate developers.