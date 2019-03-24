Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju's 'Jaan Meri' album released

Boston, Mar 24 (PTI) "Jaan Meri", a music video album featuring Indian-American singer-producer Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju was launched globally Saturday.The LP was released by the Boston-based Juju Productions, LLC at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Kresge Auditorium in Cambridge, Massachusetts.Ustad Nishat Khan, one of India's finest musicians and a virtuoso sitar player, has composed the album.It consists of six songs, directed and filmed in locations spanning the globe, from Hollywood in Los Angeles to Mumbai, India to Baku in Azerbaijan. Anuradha, who has performed many live music concerts with Bollywood singers such as Kumar Sanu and Bappi Lahiri across the US, said she was excited about the launch."On March 23, audiences can watch song-films made by great directors and teams in Mumbai, Hollywood and Baku, Azerbaijan. Be prepared to be surprised at some faces in the videos. Lyrics were penned by Mehboob Kotwal, Manoj Yadav, Bullesha and Boston's own evocative poetess, Sunayana Kachroo," the singer said in a statement.Ustad Nishat Khan also gave a live performance at the event."I am doubly delighted to release my six compositions in 'Jaan Meri' with singer and producer Anuradha Palakurthi. Her unmatched versatility found a great home for the range of styles in these compositions. Over 70 musicians were involved in recording the songs and almost 450 people were involved in making the videos making the album one of the most spectacular ever," Khan said.Manisha Jain, CEO of Juju Productions, described the event as "a spectacular visual and musical experience with live music."The event also kicked off MIT Heritage of the Arts of South Asia (MITHAS)'s first concert of the 2019 spring season. PTI RDSRDS