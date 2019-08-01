Indian and Chinese armies hold ceremonial border meet in easter Ladakh on PLA Day

Srinagar, Aug 1 (PTI) The Indian and Chinese armies on Thursday held a ceremonial border personnel meeting at the Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points in eastern Ladakh of Jammu and Kashmiron on the occasion of China's People's Liberation Army Day. A ceremonial border personnel meeting (BPM) on the occasion of 'PLA Day' was conducted today at the Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian delegations were led by Brig H S Gill and Col SS Lamba while the Chinese delegations were headed by Sr Col Cao Guo Sheng and Col Shong Chen Lee respectively, a defence spokesman said here.He said the meeting was marked by saluting of the national flag by delegation members of both countries. It was followed by the ceremonial addresses by delegation leaders of both sides.The defence personnel from both countries also exchanged greetings and good wishes and passed a vote of thanks,, reflecting the mutual desire to maintain and improve functional-level relations at the border. The spokesman said both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. This continuing interaction between border troops of both nations has created an environment of mutual trust and bonhomie along the border, he said. The delegation parted amidst a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control, the spokesman added.Both sides also sought to respect the mutual commitment to uphold the treaties and agreements signed between the two governments, seeking to maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC, he said. Similar meetings were held earlier this year on two meeting points on the occasion of Indian Republic Day. PTI SSB MIJ RAXRAX