Indian and Chinese armies hold ceremonial border personnel meeting on Yoga Day

Srinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) Indian and Chinese armies held a ceremonial border personnel meeting (BPM) in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Friday. "A ceremonial border personnel meeting (BPM) on the occasion of International Day of Yoga was conducted today at the Indian BPM huts in Chushul and DBO sectors of Eastern Ladakh," a defence spokesman said here. He said the delegations were lead by Brigadier V K Purohit of the Indian side and Senior Colonel Ying Hong Chen from the Chinese side. The ceremonial border personnel meeting was marked by saluting the National Flag of India by both the delegation members, the spokesman said, adding it was followed by the conduct of yoga by both the delegations and thereafter reading of ceremonial address which composed of exchange of greetings, wishes and vote of thanks. Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment, he said. The delegation parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the spokesman said. He said both sides also sought to build on the mutual feeling to uphold the treaties and agreement signed between the governments of the two sides to maintain peace and tranquility along the LAC.