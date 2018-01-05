Indian Angel Network to raise USD 38 mn from India, overseas

By Gurdip Singh

Singapore, Jan 5 (PTI) Indian Angel Network (IAN), one of the worlds largest seed and early stage investment groups in the startup eco-system, is to raise USD 38 million from India and overseas for its second round of Indian funding.

It has raised USD 32 million from Indian domestic market for the USD 70 million IAN Fund 1 which is to support second round for funding for start-ups in India, IANs co- founder Padmaja Ruparel said here today.

Confirming the USD 70 million fund, she said "IAN fund is creating Indias single largest horizontal platform for seed and early stage investment, attracting the best entrepreneurs and best investors for mentoring, and with global market access ? all to nurture startups".

"This is important as entrepreneurs can raise from USD 30,000 right to up USD7-USD8 million. All they need to do is to keep performing and building the business," Ruparel told PTI after addressing the India-Singapore Entrepreneurship Bridge 2018 "InSpreuneur".

Ruparel also underlined the need to mentor start-ups with expert support, hand-holding and ensure market access with delivery and supply chain.

"Money are there for the start-ups, but there is a strong need to nurture these young companies," she said.

IAN has built a market place for start-ups from mentors to market access and operative chains, she added.

IAN has about 470 investors from 11 countries with investment in 130 companies in 17 sectors.